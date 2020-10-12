Texas babysitter arrested after baby left alone for hours in closet, parents say

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A 26-year-old Texas woman is behind bars, accused of leaving an 11-month-old alone for hours.

Kelsey Paige Frazier, of Tyler, is facing charges of abandoning and endangering a child.

“As far as we know, everything was kind of … it was going great until we found out what was going on,” said father Eric Duffey.

Alyssa and Eric Duffey say they thought they hired the perfect babysitter for their daughter Addison.

“She would say it multiple times a day, ‘I love y’all, I love Addison,'” said the baby’s mother, Alyssa Duffey. “I thought we had this perfect life for Addison, I thought that everything was perfect, and I was really wrong. She was being abused, and I didn’t know it.”

According to the family, Frazier picked up Addison around 7 a.m. as usual and took her to an apartment. The Smith County Sheriff’s office said Frazier then left the apartment garage around 9:30 a.m., leaving Addison.

“I got a Facebook message from a stranger and she just told me that her mother found Addison strapped into an infant swing, closed up in a closet in a house by herself, and said that Addison had been crying obviously,” said Alyssa Duffey.

In a video sent to Alyssa Duffey, the woman explained how she found Addison. She said she heard a dog barking from outside the home then a baby crying.

In the video, you can see her inside the home, walking past a dog in a cage, then around the corner into a bathroom closet. The video was taken after Addison was removed from the closet.

“How can someone lock an 11-month-old baby in a closet and just not care, and just leave,” asked Eric Duffey.

Addison was safely returned to her parents, who called the police. Her father says he’s still on edge.

“Hearing this stuff happen to your own kid, I haven’t slept much. Anytime she makes a noise in her crib, I wake up,” said Eric Duffey. “I stay up at all times of the night, hoping nobody is coming over here.”

The Duffey’s said Frazier, who came highly recommended, helped the family after Alyssa Duffey gave birth, earning their trust.

“There are some people who are going to have a really hard time believing this because she is such a pillar in the community, she’s wonderful,” said Alyssa Duffey. “And I’m right there with them. It was really shocking.”

Now, Addison’s parents are left with unanswered questions.

“I guess I just want her to say why? Why did you mistreat her? Why did you abuse her? I just want to say my piece,” Alyssa Duffey said.