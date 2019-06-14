Tennessee veteran reunited with long lost love after 75 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN/CNN) —They say true love stands the test of time, but there are few examples that test time as much as World War II veteran K.T. Robbins’ love story.

K.T. Robbins has so many mementos from his time in the US Army during World War II.

His company were bakers and made food for fellow soldiers.

He was unloading cans of lard one day when an 18-year-old woman and two children asked if they could have the leftovers.

“I said great, have them all. We didn’t have place to put them,” recalled Robbins.

The encounter led to more time with that woman and her family.

“Her name was Jeannine Ganyae.”

Robbins spent three months in their French village.

“Finally, I begin to get a courtship”

They didn’t speak the same language but…

“You can make signs, do things and make out!” teased Robbins.

But their love story eventually had to be paused when Robbins got shipped out.

“After I left, she thought I was coming back. She waited for me five years to come back,” said Robbins.

But he never did. Life got in the way.

After the war, Robbins returned home to Memphis, went to Ole Miss and married his wife Lillian and bought a hardware store.

“We had a good life together, we were married 70 years, but this other thing was still in my heart,” said Robbins.

Forever Young Veterans heard about Robbins’ story and wanted to help him return to France for the 75th anniversary of D-Day. But they were also able to help him get back to his first love.

Robbins and Ganaye spent two hours together at the nursing home where she now lives.

Ganaye eventually got married as well but neither of them got over their first love.

“Greatest day of my life I reckon. I mean it was great,” said Robbins.