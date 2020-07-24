Tennessee man who was shot in neck meets cop who saved him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – A police officer in Memphis is changing attitudes in his community about law enforcement.

Not once, but twice, he has rendered life-saving first aid to shooting victims.

Quiezell Johnson points to where a bullet ripped through his neck. He was walking along Chelsea Avenue on July 11 when police said someone in a passing car opened fire on him.

“When I tried to run to safety, I felt my right leg going out,” said Johnson.

It was one of the scariest nights of his life, but that’s the last he remembers of it, realizing another bullet had hit his foot before passing out blocks away.

“It’s painful, you know. It’s blessful too,” he said.

It’s a blessing to survive the odds, and a blessing to be standing right next to the Memphis police officer who helped him beat those odds.

“I’ve never seen somebody get shot in the neck and survive,” said Officer Chris Williams.

Williams said he found Johnson in a heap on the ground, bleeding badly from his neck and drifting in and out of consciousness.

“I got my gauze. I got my trauma pack, and I theoretically pushed it inside of his neck so it would stop the bleeding,” said Williams.

It’s not Williams’ first time applying life-saving aid.

Last year, he came to Dantae Jones’ rescue after he took two bullets.

“You said turnover, that’s the only way I can save you. I said I can’t turn over. You flipped me over,” said Jones.

His actions are flipping perceptions as well.

“I never thought I would be saved by an officer ’cause when I was growing up, the officers always thought we was always crooks and thought we was up to no good. I have a positive thought now,” said Johnson.

The two men are staying in touch.

Officer Williams, who has seven years on the force, refuses to be called a hero and credits his first aid kit for the save.

Every Memphis policeman was equipped with the trauma kit in 2018, and he said he’s not the only officer that has used it to save lives.