Tennessee boy born without fingers received custom 3D printed gloves as Christmas present

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CNN) – A Tennessee boy coping with several disabilities received a precious gift…hands.

Gavin Sumner, 11, was born with no fingers and a missing left foot.

Now, with the help of a local businessman, he has custom made, 3D printed hands.

It’s a present that would change 11-year-old Gavin Sumner’s life.

Simple tasks that so many of us take for granted, like picking up a water bottle with one hand, were impossible for him, until now.

“I was just pure happiness. It was just a miracle come true,” said Gavin.

“Seeing his face, the surprise, and the joy and then just seeing him hold that bottle for the first time, was just nothing short of amazing,” said Kori Sumner, Gavin’s mom.

Last year, Gavin put 3D printed hands on his Christmas list.

His mom didn’t know how to get them so she posted on Facebook.

She eventually connected with Anthony Economos, who owns Bedstone Creative, a marketing and product development firm.

Economos has never done anything like this.

“His thumb articulation really interfered with the use of the hands, so what they provided off the shelf wasn’t going to work. Then we realized really quickly, that we were maybe a little bit in over our head,” said Anthony Economos, president of Bedstone Creative.

It took almost a full year of modifications and trial and error to get to this final product.

“Just by closing his wrists, he’s able to use these,” said Economos.

For Gavin, this is a huge step towards being independent.

“I would have to have my friends help me, help get my stuff, help open things. Now that I have the [gloves], I’m able to properly be independent, on my own,” said Gavin Sumner.