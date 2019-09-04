Tennesse company prepares meals for those affected by Hurricane Dorian

Piney Flats, Tenn. (KCAU) — After a hurricane or even a tornado can leave people without shelter, food or even a way to prepare that food.

A Tennessee company has more than one million meals on standby, ready to be shipped to those affected by Dorian.

When disaster strikes.

“We’ve got people on stand by ready for that, we’ve got a backup plan that’s been in the works for about a month now,” said Tony Price.

Chef Five Minute Meals in Piney Flats, Tennessee is ready to answer the call with more than 1 million meals ready to go and be shipped out those in distress.

Founder and CEO Barry Sendal says a warm meal is something that can ease the pain.

“When you get into a shelter, when you have thousands of other people, everybody gets even more distress and one thing to keep calmness with a lot of people is to feed them,” Sendel said.

Through contracts with FEMA, Defense Logistics Agency and coastal states his meals are the first on the ground when a disaster occurs.

“When it hits, we’ll know and we’ll be ready they’ll give us a call and we’ll have to release truckloads,” added Sendel.

His MRE style civilian meals heat up within five minutes with a patent protected self-heating, making them ideal for those not near a set-up shelter or kitchen.

“The first responders are going in boats, in trucks and they’re feeding these people, handing out meal kits to them” mentioned Sendel.

To help keep this big stock up, there are 25 production members that stay on year-round, but he says that during hurricane season that amount more than triples.

“Last year this time, we were up to 80 and this year we again believe we’ll be back up to 80,” said Sandel.

Tonight his factory is quiet, but tomorrow it will be hustling and bustling as they start to produce 60,000 meals a day.

Sendel also added, “Now this week, we’re going to get all revved up to start producing that volume.”