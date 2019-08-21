Teenager sues claiming E-cigarettes caused his Asthma to worsen

A new lawsuit is targeting Juul and Phillip Morris, two giants in the E-cigarette and nicotine industries. And at the center of it is a teenager who claims Juul’s products worsened his asthma.



Juul says its products are helping to eliminate traditional tobacco use and are a viable alternative for adult smokers.

Mike Gutzeit, Chief Medical Officer at Children’s Hospital says, “vaping in teenagers is something that’s harming our kids and we want that to be loud and clear.”



The 19-year-old says after he began using a Juul device 3 years ago, he became addicted to nicotine and had worsening asthma symptoms because of it.

Dr. Robert Jackler, a professor at Stanford School of Medicine says,”many millions of middle and high school students who are getting addicted to these vapors because of the nicotine and may or may not, over the long term suffer adverse health consequences.”



According to the lawsuit, Juul illegally marketed the devices to minors and deceived the public on risks of vaping. Dr. Jackler adds most teenagers don’t understand the nature of what they’re drawing into their lungs.

The lawsuit is using the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act a law created to target organized crime. The lawsuit says “mimicking big tobacco’s past marketing practices, defendants prey on youth for financial gain and because Philip Morris is a subsidiary of Altria, an investor in Juul, the lawsuit argues the allegedly deceptive marketing constitutes racketeering.

Both companies say the claims have no merit. In a statement, Juul says they have “launched an aggressive action plan to combat underage use.” That plan included shutting down their Facebook and Instagram accounts and enhancing online age-verification. In a statement, the company also goes on to say “we have never marketed to youth and do not want any non-nicotine users to try our products.