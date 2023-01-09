FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) — A teenager was seriously injured in a late-night shooting Friday night.

Officers with the Fort Dodge Police Department responded to reports of shots fire at around 11:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of 4th Ave. South. When officers arrived at the scene they discovered a 17-year-old male with a gunshot to his abdomen. The 17-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

No suspects and no arrests have been announced in the case.

Investigators encourage anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the police department at (515)573-1424 or Crime Stoppers at (515)573-1444. Anyone with video footage near the crime scene is also encouraged to submit it to the police department.