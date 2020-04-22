Technology helping people come together while staying apart

(CNN) – Stay at home orders have forced many around the country to turn to technology. Skype, Zoom, Facetime and others have become a new normal for many. They’re each helping many celebrate despite the physical distance.

It’s not easy to have to cancel or delay a birthday party, a baby shower, a wedding or any other event. Many around the country are turning to technology to support those who expected to celebrate in person but can’t.

A surprise virtual wedding reception for two nurses was held recently in Hawaii. The couple had to postpone their wedding so more than 20 of their closest family and friends surprised them with a virtual celebration on the day they were supposed to get married.

“Everybody was dressed up. We had our first dance, speeches and toasts. Some of us got teary eyed, myself included,” said Nicholas Laniauskas, an emergency room nurse at Queen’s Medical Center.

The class of 2020 unfortunately not getting a normal prom, but in new mexico, they instead decided on a virtual prom. Some dressed up while others wore their pajamas.

And finally, even in the most difficult circumstances, technology is bringing people closer.

But for those that can’t afford it, actor Mark Wahlberg is teaming up with a Detroit business to donate 1,100 tablets so that patients can stay in communication with family while battling COVID-19.

“It’s just a natural thing to be able to give if we’re in a position to, but to really give thanks to all the brave men and women who are working there,” Wahlberg said.

So whether it’s for a special event or in a difficult time, technology helping show people that they are not alone.