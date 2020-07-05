Boldly go where hot air balloons may soon go

(CNN) – Hot air balloons are getting an upgrade.

Florida company, Space Perspective is developing one that’s out of this world called “Spaceship Neptune.”

It’s designed to transport a pilot and eight travelers in a pressurized capsule suspended from an enormous blimp.

The company hopes to start taking space tourists in a few years.

The ride would take the adventurous about 100,000 feet into the air for about six hours.

You can reserve a seat on Space Perspective’s website for approximately $125,000 each.