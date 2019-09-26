Teacher carries student on field trip

CLARKSVILLE, Ohio (KCAU) – A field trip for a ten-year-old Kentucky girl almost didn’t happen due to being confined to a wheelchair, but thanks to a very special teacher who refused to leave her behind, she got to go on the trip.

Ryan Neighbors navigates around school and home with ease in her wheelchair.

She’ll never forget the hands-on field trip to the falls of the Ohio State Park in Clarksville, Ohio they went on last Friday.

“When I got to see the fossils and stuff, I was like ‘Wow, that’s like really cool!’ I hadn’t gotten to see that before,” Ryan Neighbors said.

Ryan’s mom, Shelly King, said Ryan’s spina bifida canceled field trip plans in the past, but thanks to her fourth-grade teacher, Jim Freeman, he made this trip different in the most special kind of way.

He offered to carry her in a special backpack so she wouldn’t miss out on the trip.

“As soon as we got her strapped in, she was like ‘This is the part I’ve been waiting for’,” said Jim Freeman.

Freeman teaches in the class next door to Ryan’s class.

When the family found out he wanted to help her, they had tears of joy.

“He’s not even Ryan’s teacher and he was so pure-hearted that he wanted to make sure that she was included and not left out. And she got to feel like one of her peers,” said Shelly.

Shelly posted his unexpected act of kindness on Facebook, and since then, her post has gotten thousands of reactions and shares in support for both Ryan and Jim Freeman alike.

“This is just one physical act that you can see, but we do this countless times throughout the school day and throughout the year,” Freeman said.

Since Ryan’s mom’s post to social media, Ryan’s story has been shared thousands of times by people around the world.

