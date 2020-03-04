Breaking News
Former Vice President Joe Biden wins Arkansas
Biden wins seven states; Sanders wins two states; Bloomberg wins American Samoa

Tax levy vote for Woodbury Central fails, Sgt. Bluff-Luton sales tax usage passes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Voters took to the polls Tuesday for a few ballot measures for schools in Woodbury County

After a day of voting, the bond measure for tax levy for Woodbury Central Schools failed and the measure for Sergeant Bluff-Luton schools to use sales tax both passed.

The Woodbury Central School District hoped to expand its physical plant and equipment levy.

It needs a super majority of 60% to pass, the tax levy passed with 55% of the vote.

The Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District asked for an updated revenue purpose statement which outlines how the district utilizes the Secure of an Advanced Vision of Education or “SAVE funds” from the state of Iowa.

SAVE Funds are used by districts to support school infrastructure and technology needs.

Needing a super majority of 60% to pass, the bond measure passed with 61% of the vote.

The results for both schools can be seen below.

Woodbury County voters also voted on a third measure, whether to build a new jail.

