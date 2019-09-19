Taste of Chile event held in honor of their Independence Day at WIT

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland is a diverse community, and on Wednesday local college students celebrated some of that diversity with food and music.

Western Iowa Tech hosted a “Taste of Chile” event for Siouxlanders to experience Chilean cuisine, dancing, and games in celebration of the country’s Independence Day.

Western Iowa Tech has over 100 international students from Chile and it’s neighbor Brazil. They say the event helped these students with homesickness.

The Chilean students said that Independence Day is a major holiday in their home country.