Take a ride with the Miles For Smiles Poker Run

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Before long the snow will blow and motorcycles will be stored away for another winter. It’s just another reason to get out and join this year’s Miles For Smiles Poker Run.

This year’s ride is set for September 7. Registration will take place from 9-11 a.m. at Camp High Hopes. Participants will take a 100-mile tour of the Loess Hills, stopping in Smithland, Castana, Onawa, Whiting and then ending at Eddies Tavern in Sergeant Bluff. Afterward will be a live and silent auction with plenty of food, fun, live music into the night.

Some of the auction items include a Harley Davidson hand carved wall clock, a tattoo and print package, a prize package from Total Motors, Nebraska vs Iowa Tickets, Symphony/Delta Package.

To view more prizes or to register, click here.

Everyone is welcome to participate. Motorcycles, classic cars, sports cars, grocery getters, and mommy minivans are welcome.

Sarah Morgan from the camp was in the studio to talk more about it.