Take a look at the new foods coming to the 2019 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) — The Iowa State Fair is less than a month away, and there will be plenty of new food options to munch on.
Affilitiate WOI’s Sabrina Ahmed and Iowa Live’s Jackie Schmillen both served as judges during Tuesday’s “New Foods Experience” at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.
The Best New Deal winner—the Cookies and Cream Wonder Bar from J&L Soukup’s Wonder Bar stand—will be available to purchase for $4. The treat is made up of hand-cut cookies and cream ice cream dipped in chocolate, then rolled in crushed Oreo cookie pieces.
Two items were named finalists for the 2019 Best New Food: Georgie’s Roast with the Most Wrap by the G Mig’s Wrap Stand is $10. It is a cheddar tortilla wrap with tender beef pot roast, a white rice mixture containing Chorizo sausage crumbles, roasted green chilies, cheddar jack cheese, candy corn salsa, crispy corn tortilla crumbles and a sour cream drizzle (plus zest salsa verde sauce on the side). Gluten free wraps will be available at an additional cost.
The Chief ($8) by The Rib Shack is a Navajo BBQ-fried bread with slow-smoked beef brisket, topped with cilantro lime slaw and a salsa cream drizzle. A slow-smoked pork option is also available.
You can cast your vote for a third new food to be named a finalist via the Iowa State Fair App. Voting closes Friday at 10 a.m.
The three new food finalists will compete for the 2019 Iowa State Fair People’s Choice Best New Food. Fairgoers can sample the top three finalists and cast their vote Thursday, August 8 – Monday, August 12 at midnight.
The winner will be announced on Wednesday, August 14 during the Fair.
Complete list of new foods at the 2019 Iowa State Fair
Apple Cider Shake Up
Apple Fritter Funnel Cake
Apple Nachos
Apple Slices with Fresh Ground Honey Roasted Peanut Butter
Bacon Wrapped Pig Wings*
Bauder Ultimate Bacon Crisp
Benoits Beignets
Berkshire Bacon Balls on a Stick
Boozy Pecan Caramel Apple
Breakfast Sandwich – Egg, Corned Beef, and Cheese Biscuit
Brownie Waffle Stick
Campfire Cracker Jacks Caramel Sundae
Caramel Apple Bites
Caramel Apple Cider Shake
Chicken Bacon Ranch Poutine
Chicken Parmesan Stick
Chicken Street Tacos*
Chocolate Brownie Waffle Stick
Chuckie’s Pork Strip Basket*
Cookies and Cream Wonder Bar*
Deep Fried Deviled Eggs
Dessert Poutine
Dill Pickle Popcorn
Dilly Dog
Double Pork Poutine
Fried Avocado Slices
Funnel Fries*
Georgie’s Roast with the Most Wrap*
Jalapeno Popper Pizza*
Jumbo Super Dog
Lemon Sipper with Peppermint*
Mexi-Strawberry Chocolate Cheesecake Chimi
Monster Cookie Popcorn
Orange Creamsicle Milkshake
Orange Sipper with Peppermint
Peach Empanadas
Pete’s Steak Popper*
Pie Shakes
Rainbow Poutine
Ranch Hand Steak Salad
Salted Caramel Apple Shake
Senora Dog
Sirloin Beef Tip Sandwich
Slaughter House Poutine
Slow Roasted Half Chicken Dinner
Smoked Ham & Eggs
Soft Serve Cookie Dough Cones
Strawberry Chocolate Cheesecake Chimi
Tangled Onion Pork Po-Boy
The Chief*
The Chinese Sweet Corn Cup
The Colossus*
The Corn Stacker Cocktail
Tiramisu Injection Cone with Flavor Shot
Walt’s Lemonade Creamsicle
White Cheddar Popcorn
X-Treme Balls*
*Denotes 2019 Best New Food Finalist