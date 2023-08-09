SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — The weekend drowning of a Sioux Center man in the Missouri River is drawing new attention to the dangers open water presents.

As was the case on Saturday, a person doesn’t even have to be swimming to suddenly find themself in serious trouble.

According to the US Army Corps of Engineers, swimming and tubing on the Missouri River is very dangerous and is strongly discouraged. Officials say a fast river current can quickly exhaust a person, even those who are very good swimmers. Strong river currents, along with drop-offs and hidden obstacles make it extremely hazardous.

According to someone familiar with the drowning of 45-year-old Alfredo Olivares Lastiri, of Sioux Center that’s exactly what happened on Saturday afternoon near Ponca State Park.

“This man was knee-deep, he was not swimming in the river and he hit a hole. Like people think that if they touch the bottom of the river in the Missouri River, it’s ok and it’s not. Everyone needs to have a life jacket if you even get close to the river, and it’s just so important to get that out there that he wasn’t swimming and it happens that fast. It was a complete accident.” said Kristie Schram, a Ponca resident.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that each year there are 4,000 fatal unintentional drownings. More than half of fatal and nonfatal drownings among people 15 years and older occur in natural waters like lakes, rivers, or oceans.