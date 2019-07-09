Swalwell ends presidential campaign

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa native is the first Democratic candidate to drop out of the race for the White House.

California Representative Eric Swalwell officially ended his campaign Monday, July 8.

Swalwell made the announcement Monday at his campaign headquarters.

The 38-year-old will now focus on winning re-election for his House seat. As for who he’ll endorse for the Democratic nomination for the presidential election, Swalwell said he’s still deciding.

“I’m really impressed with the field. I’m not going to make any decisions right now. Look, it’s a talented field. That was one of the challenges, I think, for us is we had a lot of heavyweights in that field. It’s going to take more twists and turns. I look forward now to being a citizen and watching the debates,” said Swalwell,

Swalwell’s campaign lasted just three months.