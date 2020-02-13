Closings
There are currently 59 active closings. Click for more details.

Suspect in killing of Iowa pastor mentally unfit for trial

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) – A Fort Dodge man accused of beating a pastor to death outside a central Iowa church has been found mentally unfit to stand trial.

Webster County Judge Gina Badding on Wednesday ordered 36-year-old Joshua Pendleton to undergo treatment at the Iowa Medical Classification Facility.

Badding last month suspended proceedings in the case and ordered a mental competency evaluation after Pendleton’s attorney said he had been acting irrationally.

Pendleton is charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 2 slaying of the Rev. Allen Henderson.

The 64-year-old Henderson was the senior pastor at St. Paul and had served as a chaplain to first responders.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.