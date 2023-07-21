MUSCATINE, Iowa (WHBF) — UPDATE: A 20-year-old Muscatine man accused in a fatal shooting is set for a court appearance on July 28, court records show.

Andre Brunnett Jones, who faces a felony charge of second-degree murder and a serious misdemeanor charge of person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon, was arrested Wednesday after the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Jeremy Smith, according to court records.

Court records say Jones “did kill Jeremy D. Smith by shooting him in the head with a firearm.”

Jones requested a court-appointed attorney. Court documents show his income is below 125% of the poverty guidelines.

Jones is set for a preliminary hearing July 28 in Muscatine County Court. Court documents say he is being held without bond “in light of serous allegations” in Muscatine County Jail.

A pretrial release evaluation was ordered, documents show.

UPDATE: According to an email from Kevin Jenison, Public Information Officer for the City of Muscatine, the victim has been identified as Jeremy Smith, 41. The email says there is no danger to the public, according to Police Chief Tony Kies.

“The community is safe thanks to the quick response and hard work of our officers and all those who assisted in the search and capture of the suspect,” Kies said in a news release. “Incidents like this do not define us but we are left to pick up the pieces and move on.”

EARLIER: The Muscatine Communication Center received a 911 call of a shooting in the 1700 block of Bandag Drive Wednesday at about 12:37 p.m. Officers responding to the scene found a 41-year-old man who was dead from a gunshot wound. Witnesses helped identify a suspect, and police began a search of the area, a news release says.

Andre Jones (Muscatine Police Department)

The suspect, Andre Jones, 20, who faces a felony charge of second-degree murder, was later found in a home in the 1400 block of First Avenue. Officers surrounded the residence and Jones surrendered himself without incident at about 2:18 p.m. Jones is being held in Muscatine County Jail, the release says.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no charges have been announced yet. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sgt. Jeff DeVrieze at 563-263-9922, ext. 629.

The investigation is ongoing. Several local, county and state agencies assisted Muscatine Police throughout the response and subsequent search, the release says.

EARLIER: A person is in custody and one person is dead after a shooting in Muscatine. According to Assistant Police Chief Steve Snyder, the victim has not been identified, except to say it is a 41 year old man.

More details from the Muscatine Police Department are expected shortly.

EARLIER: According to Kevin Jenison, the PIO for the City of Muscatine, there has been a shooting in the area. This is a breaking story and Local 4 will have more information as it becomes available.

EARLIER: The Aquatic Center at Weed Park has been closed and will remain closed for the remainder of the day due to an ongoing situation in the area, according to an email from the Muscatine Parks & Recreation Department

