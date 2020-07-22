Suspect charged in weekend death at rural Cedar County home

CLARENCE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been charged in the weekend death of a 19-year-old who was stabbed at a rural Cedar County home.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday that 21-year-old Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr. of Muscatine, Iowa, has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree harassment and third-degree criminal mischief.

The sheriff’s office received a call in the early morning hours Sunday reporting a man had been stabbed at a rural home south of Clarence.

Chantz Stevens of Wilton died at the scene. An autopsy is pending and the investigation remains active.

