Super Hero Window Washers Surprise Kids at Children's Hospital

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) - There's a superhero team watching over an Arkansas children's hospital.

Children's Northwest Hospital in Springdale, Arkansas shows us why the kids receiving care there are in extra special hands.

They're way up in the sky, but these high-fliers are no ordinary superheroes.

"When I heard Arkansas Children's Northwest was coming, I was like, 'man, wouldn't that be so cool do dress up for these kids like superheroes,'" said Chris Berryhill, the owner of Berryhill Window Cleaning.

Chris Berryhill and his marvelous team of window washers are on a special mission. Dressed up like Spiderman and other crime fighters, these window washers bring joy to the lives of kids at Arkansas Children's Northwest.

"When you are up there and you see the smile on these kids faces, it just lights your day up," Berryhill said.

It's no easy feat keeping these windows squeaky clean. One trip around the hospital takes two weeks. And they usually can't help but make a few stops along the way for some special superhero TLC.

"In every single repel, we are stopping half the time because we see kids waving at us. And sometimes they wave 10 times and you don't want to leave! You want them to have this moment with you," Berryhill said.

And just like any true leader, they're quick to say, it takes a league of heroes to get the job done.

"They are great people here and they like what we wanted to do so they hired us and it's been a blast," Berryhill said.