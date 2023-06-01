SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An area retirement home will be hosting a car show for its residents on June 20.

Sunrise Retirement Community’s first annual Sunrise Sown and Shine will take place on June 20 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. There will be live music from The Gary and Dani Show as well as food for sale at the show. Historic 4th Street Classic Car Show and Cruise group also will be present.

“It is so important for our seniors to stay active and enjoy the beautiful weather in the summer. They are so excited to see cars from their younger years and remember the good old days,” said Activities Director Erin Anderson.

Swag bags will be available for the first 60 cars to register that day.