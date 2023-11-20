SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Thanksgiving is just a few days away, but not everyone has the means to buy their own food, especially for the holiday.

The Sunnybrook Hope Center expanded its choice food pantry to Le Mars and opened a permanent location there on Monday. The food pantry has helped over 12,000 residents in the Sioux City area.

Officials say the hope is to help the 1,500 people who live in Le Mars that are in need of food.

“We know that there is a great need in our community,” volunteer Mike Wells said, “and we really had a vision for our community, to serve our community in a way that Sunnybrook is serving the Sioux City community.”

The pantry has already served 244 households. Ahead of today’s opening, there were 40 families that registered for the pantry.

“At the forefront, it is about food and helping people meet an immediate need and serving alongside them,” executive director Tina Stroud said. “The long term goal is to walk alongside people during the season of life. We know that life isn’t easy, and we want people to know that they are not alone”

The Sunnybrook Hope Center opened in Sioux City back in 2020. If you would like to get involved, visit sunnybrookchurch.org/ministries/hope-center.