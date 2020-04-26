 

Sunday Morning Forecast: April 25, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good morning and happy Sunday Siouxland!

We are looking at a sunny day ahead us; however, it’s starting off on the cool side in the upper 30s and mostly sunny at 7 a.m. Skies will become sunny by the late morning and early afternoon hours as temperatures rise into the mid 50s around 11 a.m. this morning.

Taking a look at our morning stormcast, you can see we are looking at a beautiful sunny day with warm temperatures across the area.

Looking at a high of 70 by this afternoon with light winds from the south between 5 and 10 mph and sunny skies.

