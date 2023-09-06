FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — The hearing for Summit Carbon Solutions’ permit will still go ahead in South Dakota, even with Navigator’s permit being denied.

The hearing starts on September 11th and is expected to go on until the 27th in Fort Pierre. The deadline for the final decision is November 15th.

In Iowa, an evidentiary hearing over Summit’s permit continues in its 3rd week, with them having witnesses testifying to the state’s Utility Board.

The company had its permit application denied in North Dakota by the state’s Public Service Commission in August.

Summit has since submitted a revised Co2 pipeline permit application in that state.