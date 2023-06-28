SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem has been nearly silent as discussion and debate on two proposed carbon dioxide projects have happened over more than a year in the state.

But on June 26, Noem commented on Summit Carbon Solutions’ plan to travel through more than 400 miles of the state with a CO2 pipeline. Noem claimed in a June 26 interview with KWAT, a Watertown radio station, that Summit has received a loan from a Chinese ethanol company and investment from a Chinese central bank.

Summit Carbon says that isn’t so.

“The company has not received, nor has it solicited, contributions from China,” Summit Carbon Solutions said in an email response to questions from KELOLAND News.

But Summit did secure a $300 million investment from TPG Rise Climate, according to TPG Rise Climate and Summit. China-based Silk Road Fund is one of the anchor investors in TPG Rise.

Noem comments in a KWAT interview come as social media has been buzzing about survey work being done on land that could be used for the pipeline’s route. One such survey was conducted on June 20 on land in Brown County farmed by Jared Bossly.

The two proposed pipelines would transport compressed CO2 collected at partner ethanol plants. Summit plans to transport the CO2 to an underground storage site in North Dakota. Navigator plans to transport the CO2 to an underground storage site in Illinois.

Noem said in her radio interview that “state law needs to change if they want to stop this, and that’s something legislators haven’t been on board with yet.”

Noem said she doesn’t have the constitutional ability to insert herself into the process.

A bill that would have effectively changed the definition of a commodity to exclude the pipeline transport of CO2 and prevent companies from using eminent domain died in a Senate committee in February.

The Senate Commerce and Energy Committee voted unanimously to send HB1133 to the 41st day.

A group of organized landowners have opposed the proposed pipelines for several reasons and say the companies should not be able to survey without landowners’ permission. Also that the two companies should not be able to use eminent domain to obtain land for the pipeline if the landowner does not agree. A CO2 pipeline is not a commodity, opponents said.

Noem pointed out in the radio interview that Summit was following state law.

State law allows for surveys without landowner permission and would allow the company to use eminent domain if it does not secure a voluntary easement to use land.

Meanwhile, opponents continue to argue against eminent domain and surveys without permission, and surveys continue.

Money from China?

Noem cited a $100 million partnership with a Chinese-owned ethanol company and a $300 million from the Chinese central bank in her June 20 KWAT interview. Noem did not name the ethanol company or provide specifics on the Chinese central bank loan.

In its email to KELOLAND, Summit cited investors such as John Deere, Continental Resources, Tiger Infrastructure Partners and ethanol plants. According to information released by Summit and Continental Resources, Continental will commit $250 million to the proposed CO2 project.

A Korean-based business is involved in the Summit project.

SK E&S Co., the natural gas business unit of South Korea’s SK Group, is investing $110 million for a 10% stake in Summit Carbon Solutions LLC.

The China-based Silk Road Fund is an anchor investor in TPG Rise Climate which will invest $300 million.

China has been ambitious in its investments in green energy projects at home and in other areas. The projects include carbon capture projects.

The Wilson Center said, “Chinese energy investment in the U.S. has accelerated over the past five years, with Chinese companies investing heavily in traditional energy as well as in alternative energy.”

The People’s Bank of China has been involved in green energy projects.

The People’s Bank of China announced in November of 2021 it would help banks finance projects that would reduce energy emissions. Earlier this year it announced it had helped with $44 billion in financing for green projects.

China also has a Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a program of massive investment in Asia that started in 2013. The investment includes smart cities, power plants, highways and others.

The Silk Road Fund is part of the investment for BRI in Southeast Asia, South Asia, Central Asia, West Asia, North Africa and Europe.

Noem says she supports landowners

In her KWAT interview, Noem said, “Well, I’m with the landowners and always have been. I’m a very pro-property rights governor and always have been with all the actions I have taken. I’m shocked at some of those images and things that I’m seeing that’s happening to these farmers and landowners that these pipelines going on. That’s not how the process is supposed to work.”

But Noem also said Summit was following state laws.

Summit officials said in an email to KELOLAND, “While we recognize there has been a growing conversation around this topic over the past week, it is important to separate fact from fiction.”

“Survey work is an essential component of infrastructure projects and helps maximize safety to the public and local communities and minimize impacts to the environment and cultural resources,” Summit said in the email. “Similar to our work negotiating easement agreements, the overwhelming majority of survey work conducted over the past two years has involved the landowner voluntarily offering the company permission to access their land.”

“In South Dakota, Summit Carbon Solutions has surveyed more than 1,000 tracts of land without incident,” Summit said. Seven of 10 landowners that account for 1,330 miles of the roughly 2,000-mile route have signed voluntary easements, the company said.