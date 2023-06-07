SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sun is out and many are loving it but its important to take some safety steps to protect against cancer.

According to the National Cancer Institute, around a hundred thousand people get diagnosed with skin cancer a year and most forms are easy to prevent, Cindy Lewin, A nurse practitioner with Unity Point told KCAU, regular use of sunscreen, wearing a wide-brimmed hat, and monitoring how much time you spend in the sun can go a long way.

“We need to wear sunscreen to protect ourselves from the ultra rays, that come down for the sun, destroy the melanin in the skin and that’s what causes all the concerns that can occur with the skin changes, the cancer,” Cindy Lewin said.

If you see any changes in your skin, you should consult your doctor about skin cancer.