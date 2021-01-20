Suicides on the rise in Sioux City, therapist attributes pandemic to increased numbers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In Sioux City, suicide investigations have almost quadrupled in 2020. There were 18 suicides reported last year, compared to just five in 2019.

Josh Jessen lost his friend Travis to suicide just six months ago.

“You replay thoughts in your head. I think it’s easy to think what you could have done differently. I think that’s a natural reaction and at the end of it you just have to find some peace that it’s not about everyone else its about how my friend was feeling at the time,” said Jessen.

Ben Collier was also friends with Travis.

“In the long run, it always seems like people come together and support each other after the suicide has happened,” Collier said. “When in reality they should be there for their friends and family members before hand.”

Local therapists are attributing the increase to the difficulties and changes people have been forced to face due to the pandemic.

Therapist Leslie Goodrich said you can’t always see the signs before a suicide.

“Pay attention because not everybody does have those symptoms. They’re not obvious. So many suicides people will say after, I should have seen it, I should have known. But you can’t because they hide it so well,” said Goodrich.

One of her tips for those who may be feeling suicidal is do your best to stay connected with people.

“Don’t isolate. Reach out for help. It’s there. Its not a stigma. It’s really one of the most common issues we have in the United States,” Goodrich said.

“I feel like there’s also a big stereotype about suicide and how its selfish of the person who takes their own life when we have to think of it as, after the fact, I know it affects all of us because were still here but Travis was one of the least unselfish friends, humans anyone would ever meet.” Josh Jessen said.

If you or someone you know is struggling, experts recommend talking with a counselor or calling the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.