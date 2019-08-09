Sturgis officer injured during pursuit

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — A Sturgis police officer has been seriously injured in a motorcycle crash during a pursuit.

The officer was injured Thursday on Highway 14A, two miles southwest of Sturgis. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the 54-year-old officer was pursuing another motorcycle rider when he lost control on a curve, went into the ditch and was thrown from his bike. The Highway Patrol didn’t say why he was pursuing the other motorcycle.

The crash was one of several that have been reported during this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which wraps up Sunday.

