Study suggests time in nature can reduce stress

Participants were advised to avoid using their phones, going on social media, or having conversations.

A recent study suggests spending time in nature decreases stress.

Published earlier this year in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, researchers suggest just 20 to 30 minutes spent in nature each day can significantly improve your mental health.

Participants could walk, sit, or both, as long as they took their nature break during daylight hours.

The study found the hormone which produces stress, cortisol, dropped in participants who were prescribed outdoor relaxation time.

Lead researcher Mary Carol Hunter said she hopes the study will encourage cities to develop wellbeing programs and green spaces.

But the best thing about the so-called nature pill is it's for everyone and free.

The study saw that more than 30-minutes in nature did not have as many benefits as 20 to 30 minutes.