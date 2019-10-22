Study finds most baby food contains toxic metals

(CNN) – An alarming new study reveals baby food may have traces of toxic heavy metals.

In fact, 95 percent of the brands tested contained toxic metals that can pose serious threats to healthy brain development in children.

That’s according to a new report by “Healthy Babies Bright Futures” which looked at 168 baby foods.

Researchers found nearly all the foods they tested were contaminated with at least one of the following: lead, arsenic, cadmium, and mercury.

The study has at least one senator demanding an investigation and action by the Federal Food and Drug Administration.

“Even though the FDA has been asked to test baby foods for these toxic metals, they’ve sat on their hands,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York.

Experts say even trace amounts of those neuro-toxins can have a huge impact on a developing brain.

“So we’re looking at impacts like IQ loss, ADHD behavioral affects,” said Jane Houlihan with Better Babies Bright Futures

The study’s co-author recommends you take three key steps to limit exposure.

The first is to reduce rice. The report found foods with the most arsenic were rice cereals and rice-based snacks.

The second was to avoid juice. It’s a significant source of heavy metals because kids drink so much.

The last step is to add variety to children’s diets. Experts say parents tend to feed babies the same thing like carrots and sweet potatoes, which, according to the report are among the most contaminated. Experts say replace them with other veggies.

The report’s lead co-author also says companies need to act now to get the toxic metals out of foods.