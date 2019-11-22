Students unplug from social media, but just for the day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Students at Sioux City’s West High School tried something a little different on Thursday. Many agreeing to put their phones down and get unplugged.

It was a day dedicated to zero social media.

Sophomore Cheyanne Allen spearheaded the activity that aimed to inspire students to focus on themselves instead of what everyone else is saying on social media.

Social media is extremely common for teenagers but it isn’t always a good thing.

“I decided to do this because a couple of years ago I had a huge problem with myself and I didn’t like myself and I always worried about what other people thought of me. What I wanted to do this week was focus on myself and not others,” said Allen



Earlier this week students were encouraged to come to school with no makeup on, feeling beautiful the way they were.