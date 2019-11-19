Students learn life saving skills with help from Sioux City Fire Rescue

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Dozens of Sioux City students got some hands on learning Monday from Sioux City Fire Rescue.



The high school students from the Sioux City Career Academy visited the department’s rescue training center.



Students were able to experience what it feels like to be trapped in a grain bin and how to help someone should they ever see someone in need of help.

“You just think, like, you wouldn’t be able to be traped but when the auger moves you go down so fast that you can’t get out. It’s important because I didn’t know how it would be and for others to see and have a little bit of knowledge on what to do incase something like this happening,” said Jonah Snieder.



The National Educational Center for Ag Safety partnered with the career academy to take students out of the classroom for the demonstration.

