Students at Loess Hills Elementary get “techie” with robotics club

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Many schools have a soccer club or drama club but a Siouxland elementary school is getting a bit more techie with it’s club activities

Students at Loess Hills’ robotics club were testing robots on Tuesday. The club, called the Lego League, has students assemble and code robots that will compete in a race once finished.



“When they can work together and then share what they know about the coding aspect or the technology they’re even more excited. If they’ve learned something here at our coding club or lego club, they’re able to bring it back into the classroom and then show everyone else so they become the teachers then,” says Amanda Brooks, the clubs sponsor.



Loess Hills is a computer programming centered school which helps students prepare for possible careers in a tech-centered world.

