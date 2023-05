SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day, Tiny.

Tiny is a four-to-five-year-old male cream and white cat.

He was found on the 3600 block of Jackson Street.

He has a microchip that was traced back to Ohio. The shelter has been unable to reach his owners, so he is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet or if you’re looking to adopt, you can visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.