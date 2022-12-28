SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day; it’s still waiting Wednesday!

This is Theresa, a 2-to-3-year-old, female, Pitbull mix.

She was found on the 3400 block of 5th street back at the beginning of October.

The shelter says she’s a quiet girl who loves people but doesn’t get along very well with other dogs.

She also has a sponsorship, so her adoption fees have been reduced.

Theresa is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.