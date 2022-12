Suds the brown-ticked tabby kitten

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Suds! He’s a 4-6 month old, male, brown-ticked tabby kitten. He was found at the Perry Creek laundromat taking care of some laundry on 12/18. Suds is an energetic little guy who’s litterbox trained. He’ll need an active home and somebody to play with. Suds is available for adoption now!

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.