SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Stormy, a 3- to 4-year-old, male, brown tabby cat. He was found on the 2100 block of Grandview Boulevard.

The shelter says he’s big guy who is very mellow and laid back. He would love some cuddles, attention and playtime though! He’s looking for his forever home.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.