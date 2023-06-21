SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Sookie, a 2–3-year-old, female, poodle mix that weighs about 20 pounds. She was found on the 2600 block of Virginia Street.

She’s been at the rescue for about a month now, but no one has shown any interest in adopting her yet.

The rescue says she’s a very sweet girl who would love to be someone’s new best friend. Sookie is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.