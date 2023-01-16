SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

Mork

Meet Mork and Mindy. They’re both 9-to-12-month-old, cream-and-white kittens.

These two are brother and sister. They were surrendered to the shelter after their former owner passed away.

The shelter’s hoping to find them a home together. Not only do they have the cutest faces, but they will bring double the joy and entertainment to your life!

Mork and Mindy are available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.