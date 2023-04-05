SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day, Loki.

Loki is a one-year-old male tri-colored German shepherd-Siberian husky mix.

He was surrendered to the shelter about a month ago. The shelter says he loves to smile and will show you all his teeth when he’s happy.

He’s an indoor dog who gets along great with people and other animals.

Loki has worked as an emotional support animal in the past, and he’s available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet or if you’re looking to adopt, you can visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.