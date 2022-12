SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Buster, he’s a Japanese chin mix, who was picked up around the Tail View Terrace area on December 10th.

Buster was wearing a diaper when he was picked up.

He’s chipped and he has a sponsorship, meaning his adoption fees have been lowered.

Buster’s available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.