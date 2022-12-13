SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Amy, she’s between one and two years old and is a domestic shorthaired cat. She was found on the 2300 block of Jones Street on November 15th.

Amy’s shy and quiet until you get to know her, then she’s a “real lover.”

She’s updated on her vaccinations, dewormed, microchipped, and spayed. Amy’s available for adoption.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.