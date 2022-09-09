Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

Today we’re featuring Laja, a 3-to-4-year-old, female, Siberian Husky.

Laja was found on the 1300 block of 21st Street. She has a Star Wars collar on, but no other identification. The shelter says she’s a very sweet girl whom someone has to be missing. Now she’s waiting for her forever home. Laja is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.

Laja has plenty of friends at the shelter who are all looking for forever homes–and we’ll keep introducing you to one every weekday morning on Good Day Siouxland.