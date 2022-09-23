Tilly the blue-ticked coonhound mix

Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Today we’re featuring Tilly, a 1-to-2-year old, spayed female, blue-ticked coonhound mix.

This is Tilly’s second time at the shelter; she had to be surrendered because she’s a very energetic girl. The shelter says she loves people, and would love to find an owner who has time to spend with her on a regular basis. She’s not a fan of being left alone. She’s housebroken, but will require some obedience training. The shelter says she’s a sweet girl that just needs to find her “person”. Tilly is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.