Hunter the cream-and-white kitten

Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Today we’re featuring Hunter, a 9-to-12-month old, male, cream-and-white domestic shorthair kitten.

Hunter was found on the 1300 block of Ridge Avenue. The shelter says he is very friendly, outgoing, and clean. He is housebroken, and gets along well with humans and other cats. Hunter is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.