Coal the Black Labrador Retriever Mix

Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Today we’re featuring Coal, a 1-2-year-old, male, black Labrador Retriever mix.

Coal had to be surrendered to the shelter. The shelter says he is a handsome guy that is VERY friendly! He will need work with housebreaking, and will require a fenced-in back yard or long fall night walks. He’ll need a family without younger kids. Coal is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.