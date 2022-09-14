SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

Today is ‘Still Waiting Wednesday’ which means unfortunately, Chispa has stayed in the shelter for a bit longer than she should.

Chispa is a 1 to 2 year old, female, Australian Shepherd, Pitbull mix. She was found on the 1400 block of West 3rd Street back in July.

She is super loving, sweet and playful. She would be happy anywhere that has a big place to run and lots of toys to play with. Give her a chance?

If you lost your pet or are looking to adopt, you can visit the rescue’s website, that’s at siouxcityanimalrescue.com