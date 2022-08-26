Dexter the Maltese mix puppy

Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Today we’re featuring Dexter, an 18-week-old, neutered male, Maltese mix puppy.

Dexter was actually born at the shelter. He spent some time in a foster home.. and now he’s back at the shelter and looking for his forever home. He’s just a baby–the perfect age for training. This adorable puppy won’t be here long, so be sure to put in an adoption application for him soon! Dexter is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.