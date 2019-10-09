Storm Lake woman arrested after causing disturbance and striking, kicking two officers

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake woman was arrested just after midnight Thursday morning after striking an officer and kicking another.

Just before 12:30 Thursday morning, the Storm Lake Police Department was called to 1726 East Milwaukee Avenue due to an ongoing disturbance.

According to a recent press release, the responding were advised by residents of an apartment complex that Lemeisha Thomas, 28 of Storm Lake, was yelling and kicking doors in the hallway of the complex.

When police arrived at the complex, they were advised by a witness that Thomas allegedly physically assaulted a tenant who was trying to calm her down.

After the police located Thomas inside a hallway of the complex, they tried to take her into custody, but she allegedly fought and resisted officers, striking one and kicking another.

Police eventually subdued Thomas and took her into custody.

Thomas was charged with two counts of assault on a Peace Officer, assault, interference with official acts, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

Thomas was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $3200 bond.

