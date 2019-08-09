Storm Lake teacher arrested for stealing book fair money

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A teacher in Storm Lake was arrested for theft for allegedly stealing more than $2,000 from school book fairs.

The Storm Lake Police Department said they took a report of a theft June 6 at St. Mary’s Catholic School and Parish. They said school administrators and finance personnel alleged that 50-year-old Susan Slagle-Boyd of Storm Lake, stole money from school fundraisers throughout the academic year. Specifically, they referenced two annual book fairs held in the fall and spring. Proceeds from the book fairs would be credited to the school system for curriculum supplies.

Slagle-Boyd, the school librarian and art teacher, used the fairs’ proceed for personal use, using about $630 from the fall sales and another approximate $1,500 from the spring sales.

On Thursday, August 8, police arrested Slagle-Boyd. She was charged her with second-degree theft-misappropriation of property, a class D felony. She was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $5000 bond.